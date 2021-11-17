Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 9,900 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 260,136 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cerner by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Cerner by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 172,382 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Cerner by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.32. 34,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,293. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $76.48. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

