Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,374,000 after purchasing an additional 423,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 525,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,959,000 after purchasing an additional 209,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.46.

PSA traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,072. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $340.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

