Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 216.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.35.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $450.73. The stock had a trading volume of 43,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,434. The business’s 50 day moving average is $426.57 and its 200 day moving average is $416.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $466.00. The stock has a market cap of $424.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.