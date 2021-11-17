Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.74. The stock had a trading volume of 37,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,602. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.29. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

