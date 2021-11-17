Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.64.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,273. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $9.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.93. 449,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,629,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.54 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $241.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

