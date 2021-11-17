Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $12.95 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,582 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 76,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,706. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.