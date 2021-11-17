Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $16.02 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,544,000 after purchasing an additional 296,491 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded down $10.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $635.17. 23,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,035. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.72 and a 52 week high of $646.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.96.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

