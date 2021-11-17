Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $19.83 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.55. The company had a trading volume of 41,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,683. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $238.69 and a 12 month high of $373.11. The stock has a market cap of $236.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

