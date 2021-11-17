Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.87. 25,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,808. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.78. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.57 and a 12 month high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

