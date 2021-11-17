Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 327.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,534 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in MetLife by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 152,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,408. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

