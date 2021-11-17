Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 1,202 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 18.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,269,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $12,959,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,369,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $697,886,000 after buying an additional 72,340 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $341.69. 357,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,752,381. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.58. The company has a market cap of $950.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,103,660 shares of company stock valued at $736,925,216. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

