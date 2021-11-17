Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 1,321 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,553 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,885 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.77. 59,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.41 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

