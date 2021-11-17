Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 2,861 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 71,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 24,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,399. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

