Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,776 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 85.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Starbucks by 361.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,582. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average of $114.53. The stock has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

