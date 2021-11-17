Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 2,610 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $189.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

