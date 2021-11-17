Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.41 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.