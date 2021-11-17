Curate Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.41 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. Curate has a total market capitalization of $38.19 million and $2.41 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curate has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $4.73 or 0.00007887 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curate alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00223229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.