CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) Trading Down 1.9%

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.51. 54,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 97,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 469.15% and a negative return on equity of 118.67%.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

