Curve DAO Token (CRV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.71 Billion

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 17th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $1.71 billion and $437.83 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $4.13 or 0.00006923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00047957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.81 or 0.00220708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010717 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,618,756,966 coins and its circulating supply is 413,487,283 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

