CUTcoin (CUT) Price Reaches $0.27

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $40.46 million and $820.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.89 or 0.00176645 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00036353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002752 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.66 or 0.00513254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000674 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00015845 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00074989 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 154,124,086 coins and its circulating supply is 150,124,086 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

