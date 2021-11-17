CyberArk Software Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyberArk Software in a report released on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.13.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $197.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.61. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $201.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -140.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,228,000 after buying an additional 196,044 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after buying an additional 291,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after buying an additional 74,008 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,230,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after buying an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

