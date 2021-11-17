CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 7.09% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $29,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697,287 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100,104 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $482.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

