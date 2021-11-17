Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $266.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 414.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

