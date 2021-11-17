Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CYXT traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 218,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,420. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

