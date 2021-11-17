Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,014.72

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,014.72 ($13.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,136.53 ($14.85). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,124 ($14.69), with a volume of 917,333 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,098.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,014.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87.

About Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

