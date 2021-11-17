Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading Up 5.7%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.60. 20,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,470,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 14.98.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 347.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 91,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.