Danske Lowers ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) to Sell

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

ICCGF stock opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02. ICA Gruppen AB has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Company Profile

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

