DAOstack Price Tops $0.0600 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $185,122.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,829.60 or 0.98660960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00048740 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00038977 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.27 or 0.00552865 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001659 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.