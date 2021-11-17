Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Trading Up 13.2% This Week

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $176,643.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be bought for about $98.55 or 0.00164274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00228059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (CRYPTO:KTON) is a coin. It launched on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 79,162 coins and its circulating supply is 41,391 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

