Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the October 14th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.53. 93,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,528. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

