Datum Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $761,149.78 and approximately $10,463.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datum has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00221713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.