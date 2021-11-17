David M. Wehner Sells 8,176 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.77. 13,586,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,729,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.56. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $947.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $21,026,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $3,193,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 136.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

