David Randall Pickles Sells 96,870 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trade Desk stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.50. 5,404,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,719. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.38.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.