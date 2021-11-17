David Randall Pickles Sells 96,870 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Trade Desk stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.50. 5,404,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,719. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.38.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
