DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP Midstream stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 650,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,734. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,499,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,544,000 after buying an additional 294,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,075,000 after buying an additional 488,900 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after buying an additional 488,738 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,312,000 after buying an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,342,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.