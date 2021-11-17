DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.
Shares of DCP Midstream stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 650,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,734. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,499,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,544,000 after buying an additional 294,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,075,000 after buying an additional 488,900 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after buying an additional 488,738 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,312,000 after buying an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,342,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
About DCP Midstream
DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.
Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.