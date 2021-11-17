DDKoin (DDK) Price Down 29.6% This Week

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $561,307.79 and $12,924.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008687 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007247 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005762 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003230 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003457 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

