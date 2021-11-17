DEAPcoin Market Cap Achieves $68.14 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $68.14 million and $23.53 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00223229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,682,268,853 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

