Decentr Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (DEC)

Decentr (CURRENCY:DEC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, Decentr has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentr coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentr has a total market cap of $12.46 million and $558,787.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.96 or 0.00356655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00225423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010922 BTC.

About Decentr

Decentr (CRYPTO:DEC) is a 240000000 coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,268,535 coins. Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentr’s official website is decentr.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Darico Coin is a utility token that’s been designed specifically to empower people by providing them with professional and user-friendly investment tools that enable holders to make informed cryptocurrency investment decisions. Holders of Darico Coin will receive exclusive access to the entire Darico ecosystem, including the wallet, terminal, liquidity pool, Index Fund, debit card, and exchange. The Darico ecosystem solves the information challenge by giving DEC holders the tools they need to access trusted sources of information. Because Darico constantly surveys and analyses the crypto landscape, its users will be assured that they’re receiving the best possible and most timely information available. Darico users will also gain access to its unique range of products that make up its ecosystem; the Darico wallet, terminal, index fund, debit card and exchanges. “

Decentr Coin Trading

