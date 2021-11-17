Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $100,922.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00224057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001670 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

DVP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

