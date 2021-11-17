Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deciphera’s earnings and revenues missed estimates in Q3. The company got a significant boost with the FDA approval for Qinlock in treating advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), in May 2020. Qinlock has witnessed a solid uptake so far. Deciphera is also working to expand the label of Qinlock for the larger commercial opportunity. A potential label expansion of the drug will drive sales further. It is rapidly advancing the portfolio of innovative pipeline candidates. However, the company has only one approved product in its portfolio, which is a woe. The recent regulatory setback with respect to Qinlock in second-line GIST in the INTRIGUE study significantly hurt the stock. Stiff competition in the target market also remains a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

11/8/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.00.

11/8/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

11/8/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

11/5/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/5/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/5/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $64.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

10/4/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $84.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $84.00 to $65.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/29/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deciphera got a significant boost with the FDA approval for Qinlock in treating advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) in May 2020. The company successfully launched Qinlock and the drug has witnessed a solid uptake so far. Deciphera also completed enrollment in the phase III INTRIGUE study in second-line GIST patients. A potential label expansion of the drug will drive sales further. It is rapidly advancing the portfolio of innovative pipeline candidates, including vimseltinib, rebastinib and DCC-3116. However, the company has only one approved product in its portfolio, which is a concern. Any regulatory setback for the drug will hurt the stock. Stiff competition in the target market also remains a headwind. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

9/20/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $66.64. The company has a market cap of $536.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 862,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,295,000 after purchasing an additional 209,491 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 56,369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

