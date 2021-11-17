Deeper Network Tops One Day Volume of $3.66 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $193.16 million and $3.66 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00070949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00071098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,570.35 or 0.99947064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.76 or 0.07068630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

