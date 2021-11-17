Deere & Company (DE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect Deere & Company to post earnings of $4.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $362.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $250.54 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deere & Company stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Deere & Company worth $874,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

