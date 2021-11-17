Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $375.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $383.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.06.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $362.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.74 and its 200 day moving average is $356.63. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $250.54 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

