Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $375.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $383.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.06.
Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $362.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.74 and its 200 day moving average is $356.63. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $250.54 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.