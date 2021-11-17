DeGate (DG) Market Cap Hits $19.01 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $19.01 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00070794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00070864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00095485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,422.16 or 1.00844901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.97 or 0.07098231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,322,048 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.