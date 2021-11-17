Dejan Deklich Sells 2,523 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,070.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $41,105.95.

On Monday, October 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,529 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $59,583.24.

On Monday, September 27th, Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $140,030.99.

On Sunday, September 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,191 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $52,715.46.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 771,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,495. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 575,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after purchasing an additional 61,291 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $2,383,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

