Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.89

Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.89 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 4.86 ($0.06), with a volume of 58,250 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. The stock has a market cap of £25.99 million and a PE ratio of -48.60.

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

