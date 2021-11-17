Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Down 8.6%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s share price was down 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.69 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 22,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 916,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,626 shares of company stock worth $7,718,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

