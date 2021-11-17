Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLVHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $171.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.67.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

