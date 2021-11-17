Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Down 49.4% in October

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the October 14th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of DLTNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. 2,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,202. Delta 9 Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.