Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Down 49.4% in October

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the October 14th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of DLTNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. 2,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,202. Delta 9 Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
