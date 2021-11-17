Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Trading Down 1.8%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) shares traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 15,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 76,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

About Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of February 5, 2021, it owned and operated ten retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

