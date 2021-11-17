Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $113,267.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $88,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,559 shares of company stock worth $3,552,441. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 360.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.